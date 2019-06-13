Human remains have been found in the search for missing Emma Faulds.

The 39-year-old was last seen on April 28 at Fairfield Park in Monkton, South Ayrshire.

Police searches had been focused around Barrhill, particularly along the A714 between Girvan and Newton Stewart.

Remains were found during searches of Galloway Forest, an area of woodland in Dumfries and Galloway.

Ms Faulds’ family has been made aware.

A police spokeswoman said: “On Wednesday June 12, human remains were discovered in the Galloway Forest area.

“The family of Emma Faulds has been made aware and police inquiries are ongoing.”