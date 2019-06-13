The wedding outfits of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going on display in Scotland for the very first time.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, known as the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton in Scotland, married on May 19 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

From June 14, a visit to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh will also include the special exhibition – A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

A display of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding outfits at the Palace of Holyroodhouse (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress with boat-neckline bodice was created by British designer Clare Waight Keller, artistic director at Givenchy.

It will be displayed with the silk five-metre-long veil which was held in place by a diamond and platinum bandeau tiara, presented to Meghan by the Queen, and a replica of the bridal bouquet made from artificial flowers for the exhibition.

Harry’s wedding outfit was a frock coat uniform of the Household Cavalry (the Blues and Royals), specially commissioned for the occasion and made by tailors at Dege and Skinner on Savile Row.

The bride and groom’s outfits take centre stage (Jane Barlow/PA)

He has loaned an identical uniform to the exhibition which includes a single-breasted blue doeskin jacket and the trousers, officially called overalls, made from a blue and black barathea.

In a recording for visitors, the pair discuss their wedding plans, including the choice of outfits, music and flowers.

Harry says: “I chose the frock coat as a uniform, with permission from my grandmother, because I think it’s one of the smartest Household Cavalry uniforms.

“It’s one of my favourites, and I was very fortunate to be able to wear that on the day.”

Another display of the exhibition will include Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s page and bridesmaid outfits.

The wedding outfits worn by Prince George and Princess Charlotte (Jane Barlow/PA)

George, one of four pages, wore a miniature version of the Dege and Skinner frock coat while Charlotte, one of six bridesmaids, wore a high-waisted ivory silk dress designed by Waight Keller.

In the recording, Meghan adds: “A great level of detail went into the planning of our wedding day.

“We knew how large the scale of the event would be, so in making choices that were really personal and meaningful, it could make the whole experience feel intimate.”

The exhibition runs until October 6, with tickets and information available on the Royal Collection Trust website.