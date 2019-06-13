A US federal watchdog agency is recommending that White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway be fired for repeatedly violating a law that limits certain political activities of federal employees.

The US Office of Special Counsel said Ms Conway has become a “repeat offender” of the Hatch Act by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media.

A White House spokesman calls the Office of Special Counsel’s actions “deeply flawed”.

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and counsellor to the president Kellyanne Conway (Alex Brandon/AP)

The office is unrelated to special counsel Robert Mueller’s office.

Career government officials found to have violated the Hatch Act can be fired, suspended or demoted, and fined up to 1,000 US dollars.

Ms Conway has been an unwavering defender of President Donald Trump on cable news.

Mr Trump has praised her for her “success” in her career.