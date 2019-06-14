Nurse Pauline Cafferkey, who fought off Ebola, has given birth to twins.

The 43-year-old from South Lanarkshire delivered two boys into the world on Tuesday at a maternity unit in Greater Glasgow.

She has now paid tribute to NHS staff who have helped her since she first caught the virus in 2014.

Ms Cafferkey said: “I would like to thank all the wonderful NHS staff who have helped me since I became ill in 2014 right through to having my babies this week.

“This shows that there is life after Ebola and there is a future for those who have encountered this disease.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said the mother and babies were “doing well”.

Ms Cafferkey contracted the virus in 2014 while doing aid work in Sierra Leone during the West African Ebola epidemic.

She spent almost a month in an isolation unit after being flown

home.

The nurse survived the illness and was discharged from hospital but has been readmitted on numerous occasions.

More than 11,000 people died as the disease took hold across the African nations between 2013 – when the outbreak was thought to have started in Guinea – and 2016, with a handful of cases treated in the UK.