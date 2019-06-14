The Democratic National Committee has announced that 20 candidates have qualified for the party’s first presidential debates later this month.
Montana governor Steve Bullock and representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts were the only major candidates out of the two dozen hopefuls who failed to meet the polling or grassroots fundraising targets needed to get a debate spot.
Two lesser-known candidates, former senator Mike Gravel of Alaska and Wayne Messam – mayor of Miramar, Florida – also missed the cut-off.
Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado and New York mayor Bill de Blasio both made the debate based on polling measures.
The campaign’s opening debates, set for June 26-27 in Miami, will offer a prime opportunity for many White House hopefuls to reshape a race defined in recent weeks by former vice president Joe Biden’s domination of national and many early state polls.
An NBC News draw will divide the large field between the first and second debate night. Party officials have promised to weight the drawing with the intention of ensuring that top tier and lagging candidates are spread roughly evenly over the two nights.
Those assignments will determine the debate strategies for many campaigns. Candidates will have to decide whether to go after front-runners such as Mr Biden, challenge others in the pack, or stand out by remaining above the fray. They must also decide how much to focus on President Donald Trump.
Some candidates have criticised the debate qualifying rules that party chairman Tom Perez set this year. The polling and fundraising thresholds will remain the same for the July debates over two nights in Detroit.
Mr Bullock’s campaign insists he has reached a party benchmark of a minimum 1% in at least three polls by approved organisations, but party officials say he is wrongly counting a Washington Post-ABC poll from February.
He said he was “certainly disappointed” by the DNC’s decision.
“But the greater point really is also that I’m the only one in the field that’s actually won in a Trump state, and we need to win back some of the places we’ve lost,” he said on MSNBC.
The polling and fundraising marks will double for the third and fourth debates in September and October. Candidates will have to meet both marks instead of one or the other. That means 2% in the approved polls and a donor list of at least 130,000 unique contributors.
Former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, who will appear in the first debate, questioned some of the rules during a campaign stop before the DNC announcement, but said candidates have little choice other than to meet them.
“Fighting with the DNC is a little like fighting with the weather,” he said. “You can rage against the storm, but you will not have great effect. I think the rules are the rules.”
– Full list of candidates:
Michael Bennet, senator from Colorado
Joe Biden, former vice president
Cory Booker, senator from New Jersey
Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana
Julian Castro, former housing and urban development secretary
Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City
John Delaney, former congressman from Maryland
Tulsi Gabbard, congresswoman from Hawaii
Kirsten Gillibrand, senator from New York
Kamala Harris, senator from California
John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor
Jay Inslee, Washington governor
Amy Klobuchar, senator from Minnesota
Beto O’Rourke, former congressman from Texas
Tim Ryan, congressman from Ohio
Bernie Sanders, senator from Vermont
Eric Swalwell, congressman from California
Elizabeth Warren, senator from Massachusetts
Marianne Williamson, author and spiritual guru
Andrew Yang, entrepreneur