A watchdog has found police were justified in using a baton on a man who threatened to stab an officer who was pursuing him.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) looked into the circumstances surrounding an incident in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, on the afternoon of January 21.

Emergency services were alerted to a man who had assaulted a woman and had a knife.

Police Scotland attended and tried to arrest him but he ran away.

One of the officers chased the man for a “significant” distance, during which the suspect threatened to stab him.

The officer then aimed to strike the man’s right arm with his baton but the man ducked down and the baton struck his head, causing him a minor injury.

Following a short struggle the man was arrested.

Officers who dealt with the incident knew the man had previous convictions for violence and carrying weapons, the report found.

There was also intelligence he had previously threatened to stab a police officer and was known to carry a knife.

The PIRC found the baton use was necessary, proportionate and justified in the circumstances.