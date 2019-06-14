The jury in the trial of two teenagers accused of the murder of Ana Kriegel has been sent home for the weekend.

The 14-year-old’s naked body was found with a ligature around the neck in a derelict house in Lucan, Co Dublin, days after she went missing in May last year.

Former state pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy identified around 50 areas of injury on the schoolgirl’s head and body, and concluded the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Ms Cassidy also said that there was evidence of penetration or attempted penetration of the vagina.

Two 14-year-old boys, who cannot be identified due to their age, are standing trial accused of murder.

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence”. Boy B has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Justice McDermott has given a lengthy rundown of the evidence heard in the trial, including summaries of witnesses, the boys’ interviews and experts in forensic science.

Ana had been first reported missing on Monday May 14 by her mother and father.

She was last seen by members of her family when she left her home with Boy B, who told gardai he had been asked by Boy A to call for Ana.

The prosecution alleges Boy B aided and abetted in Ana’s murder by helping Boy A.