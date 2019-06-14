A 41-year-old man has been arrested and bailed by officers probing the murder of a stabbing victim who suffered a leg wound.

Emmanuel Lukenga was pronounced dead at the scene after being discovered with a serious injury in Franklin Grove, Coventry, on Wednesday.

In a tribute issued through West Midlands Police, his family said: “Emmanuel was a loving son, loving brother, loving father and a caring friend who always looked out for everyone.

“He helped all of his friends, he wasn’t perfect but he did enough to make sure everyone is alright. He always put others before himself and that is why he will truly be missed.

“Him and his sister had an unbreakable bond and were each other’s best friend. He truly loved his family and always put a smile on everyone’s faces.”

Detectives arrested the 41-year-old on suspicion of murder on Thursday, and he has been bailed pending further inquiries.