Sunshine and showers are expected this weekend, with rain easing off and the promise of warmer weather in the coming days.

While wet conditions are forecast across the UK, rainfall will not be as heavy and persistent as earlier in the week, the Met Office said.

But the Environment Agency (EA) has warned that river levels remain high following a particularly wet week, and advised people to take care in case of any remaining flood risk.

After the dropping of 270, 1 tonne bags the breach on the River Steeping #Wainfleet is closed – well done all responders, @envagency staff and @27_Sqn – now it’s over to the pumps #Wainfleetflooding #FloodAware pic.twitter.com/DpFHTgepoK — John Curtin (@johncurtinEA) June 14, 2019

Dozens of flood alerts and warnings remained in place on Friday evening, mainly in the Midlands and north-east of England.

The Royal Air Force helped to drop 270 bags of material to fill a breach in the River Steeping in Wainfleet after the Lincolnshire town had to deal with more than two months’ of rain in just two days.

The EA said it will continue to work with emergency services in the area over the weekend on measures to tackle the flooding.

Meteorologist Helen Roberts said rain will move eastwards across the country throughout Saturday, adding that Wainfleet should escape the worst of it.

Early plans on Saturday morning? It will be a wet start in the west 🌧️, but drier and brighter in the east 🌤️ pic.twitter.com/llI3t9ndzw — Met Office (@metoffice) June 14, 2019

She said: “It will still be unsettled with further showers, but not the persistent rain that we saw earlier in the week, and we should have some warmer temperatures too.”

Sunday will see a similar mix of sunshine and showers – and temperatures could rise to 21C in the south-east of the country, she added.

The mercury is forecast to hit 26C on Tuesday in East Anglia, according to the Met Office, but the better conditions might be shortlived as further wet weather is in store for Wednesday.