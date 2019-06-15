A range of stories make up Saturday’s splashes.

The Daily Telegraph reports that a secret plan has been hatched to make Boris Johnson the only candidate whose name goes forward to the party’s membership for a final vote in the Tory leadership contest.

The Daily Telegraph reports: 'Tories want members to crown Boris unopposed'

Three leadership hopefuls have pledged to introduce a legal right to clean air, The Times reports.

The Times reports: Legal right to clean air

The Daily Mail leads with two more patient deaths from a listeria outbreak.

The Guardian says figures show there has been a sharp rise in homophobic hate crimes in the last five years.

The Guardian front page, Saturday 15 June 2019: Homophobic hate crime doubles over five years

Madonna, who has 14 million Instagram followers, has spoken about the harm of social media on society, The Sun reports.

The Sun reports: 'Madonna has slammed the impact of social media on society'

The Daily Express carries demands for free TV licences for all over-75s to continue.

The Daily Express reports: New Prime Minister must save free TV licences, says Dame Esther Rantzen; The Chase's Paul Sinha vows to 'fight Parkinson's with every breath'

The Daily Mirror leads with a happy story of a toddler’s life-saving heart transplant.

And the Financial Times leads with warnings by the Bank of England over “aggressive” lenders.