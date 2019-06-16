Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old man who was stabbed to death in London during a weekend which saw three men killed in separate attacks in less than 24 hours.

A 17-year-old from Merton, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and Mohammed Nadir Dafallah, 18, from Wandsworth, south-west London, were charged on Sunday.

They will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday June 17.

Flowers and medical equipment left near to the scene in Deeside Road (Emma Bowden/PA)

Scotland Yard said four other people – aged between 16 and 19 years old – have been released under investigation.

The spate of attacks led to criticism of Sadiq Khan from Donald Trump, who called the London mayor a “disaster”.

Retweeting a post by right-wing commentator Katie Hopkins about the killings, the president said the capital needed a new mayor “ASAP”.

The original post by Hopkins called the capital “Stab-City” and “Khan’s Londonistan” alongside two screenshots of BBC News articles detailing the violence.

She wrote: “20 hours in Stab-City UPDATE 2 stabbed to death 1 shot dead Three stabbed – but not dead. Wandsworth & Tower Hamlets This is Khan’s Londonistan.”

A City Hall spokesman said Mr Khan was focusing on supporting communities and he was “not going to waste his time” responding to the president’s tweet.

LONDON needs a new mayor ASAP. Khan is a disaster – will only get worse! https://t.co/n7qKI3BbD2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2019

Emergency services were called to Deeside Road in Wandsworth at 4.42pm on Friday afternoon where the 18-year-old victim was found stabbed and died at the scene.

In a second incident in a different part of London just minutes later, armed police were called to Hartville Road in Plumstead at 4.54pm to reports of a shooting.

The victim, Eniola Aluko, 19, from Thamesmead, south-east London, was found with critical injuries and died at the scene a short while later.

A post-mortem examination on Saturday gave the cause of death as a single gunshot wound to the neck and chest.

The victim, 19-year-old Eniola Aluko, died at the scene (Metropolitan Police/handout)

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, while three male teenagers and a 17-year-old girl who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Mr Khan said he was “sickened” following the murder of the two teenage boys.

On Saturday afternoon, police officers and London Ambulance Service attended reports of an injured man at Alton Street in Tower Hamlets, east London, just before 2pm.

A forensic tent at the scene in Tower Hamlets (Yui Mok/PA)

The man, in his 30s, had been stabbed and was pronounced dead at the scene – a field next to a children’s nursery and a mosque – some 40 minutes after.

Just over an hour later, officers were called to North Square in Edmonton Green at 3.30pm to reports of an injured man.

Paramedics and an air ambulance attended the scene where a man, in his mid-40s, had been knifed in the chest.

He was taken to a north London hospital where his condition is critical but stable.

Three men were also stabbed in a separate attack in Clapham, south-west London, during a weekend of violence in the capital.