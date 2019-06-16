High volume pumps are being used to reduce water levels in a town in Lincolnshire after severe flooding saw hundreds of people forced to evacuate their homes.

Residents in at least 590 properties in Wainfleet and Thorpe Culvert were told to leave as waters continued to surge on Saturday, with further heavy rain predicted.

Lincolnshire Police are requesting people in the town avoid using washing machines, toilets and showers during the flooding, while water pumps were drafted in by the Environment Agency on Sunday to ease the flow.

(PA Graphics)

Police also said it remained “critical” that no members of the public launch any personal or unofficial drones in the area – which is covered by a no-flight zone during the ongoing emergency – as police drones need to monitor the situation.

RAF Chinook helicopters dropped an additional 76 tonnes of sand and ballast in the area on Sunday after drafting in 270 one-tonne sandbags in an attempt to repair the bank on Friday.

The town first flooded on Wednesday after more than two months’ worth of rain fell in two days, causing the River Steeping to burst its banks.

Conservative MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman praised the multi-agency response to the flooding over the previous days.

A house surrounded by flood water in Wainfleet (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Warman told the Press Association on Saturday: “In terms of the response, we have seen an incredible working together of the agencies.

“Local people should keep an eye on the police because there is still the potential for risk to homes and lives.

“But in the long term, it will always just be a huge thank you.”

The Environment Agency said the Wainfleet area experienced two months’ worth of rain in just two days – with 132mm between June 10-12, which it considers “an unprecedented event”.

An RAF Chinook helicopter delivers sandbags to plug a gap where the River Steeping burst its banks (Joe Giddens/PA)

Temperatures across the country will rise into the mid-20s early next week, according to the Met Office, before there is further rain and the risk of thunder.

Meteorologist Simon Partridge said: “There is the potential for some thundery and heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“A little bit of uncertainty about when it will arrive but it will be pushing in from the south and will leave from north-east England. England and Wales will have spells of heavy and thundery rain.”

Immediately before that, the south east of England could have temperatures of 25C or 26C on Tuesday, according to the forecaster.