A pair of Thomas Chippendale tables and mirrors have been acquired for the nation.

The 18th century objects have been allocated to the Victoria and Albert Museum under a scheme in which owners can offer treasures in lieu of inheritance tax.

While being owned by the V&A, the two tables and mirrors will remain on display, as part of a loan agreement, in the music room at Harewood House in West Yorkshire, where the furniture maker was commissioned to make the objects.

V&A conservators will restore the surface finish of the objects closer to Chippendale’s original intention (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

The pier tables have “exquisite marquetry tops” and “are of outstanding quality” and the glasses “represent the pinnacle of Chippendale’s craftsmanship”.

V&A director Tristram Hunt said: “It is exceptionally rare to find Thomas Chippendale furniture as well documented as that at Harewood House – the most lavish commission Chippendale ever received.

“Of superlative quality, the tables and glasses are welcome additions to the V&A’s world-class collection of English furniture.

“We are delighted that they can remain in their original location to be seen and appreciated by visitors to Harewood House for years to come.”

V&A conservators will now restore the surface finish of the objects closer to Chippendale’s original intention.