Pakistan’s ruling party has blamed “human error” after a government official was shown with cartoon cat ears and whiskers during a press conference broadcast live on Facebook.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf party (PTI) said the “cat filter” was switched on mistakenly by a “hard-working volunteer” just as Shoukat Yousafzai, information minister for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was filmed speaking to journalists.

Clarification regarding coverage of Press Briefing held by KP’s Information Minister Shoukat Yousafzai: #PTISMT pic.twitter.com/Oudb9r3lGz — PTI (@PTIofficial) June 15, 2019

The PTI said the filter was removed within a few minutes, adding that “all necessary actions have been taken to avoid such an incident in future”.

However, it remained online long enough for numerous social media users to notice the bizarre mistake.

Pakistan's ruling party shared a government live on Facebook, but accidentally added a cat filter onto it. This was the result. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XGtiGYo2De — Firas El Echi (@FirasElEchi10) June 16, 2019

According to KP government’s social media team we now have a cat in the cabinet #Filter pic.twitter.com/LNl7zwOfLU — Mansoor Ali Khan (@_Mansoor_Ali) June 14, 2019

Journalist Mansoor Ali Khan wrote: “According to KP government’s social media team we now have a cat in the cabinet #filter”.

And Twitter user @RuralHuman responded: “I propose all parliamentary proceedings around the world to be recorded with cat filters. Please start with the British Parliament!”