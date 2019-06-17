The jury in the trial of two boys accused of the murder of Ana Kriegel went home on Monday without a verdict.

Justice Paul McDermott suspended deliberations for the day, with the eight men and four women of the jury having spent 11 hours 24 minutes considering a verdict so far.

On Friday, the jury had asked to re-watch footage of Boy B’s police interviews, and requested a larger screen to do so.

Ana Kriegel’s naked body was found with a ligature around the neck in a derelict house in Lucan, Co Dublin, days after the 14 year-old went missing in May last year.

Former state pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy identified around 50 areas of injury on the schoolgirl’s head and body, and concluded the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Ms Cassidy also said that there was evidence of penetration or attempted penetration of the vagina.

Two 14-year-old boys, who cannot be identified due to their age, are standing trial accused of murder.

Ana Kriegel’s parents, Geraldine and Patric Kriegel (Brian Lawless/PA)

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence”.

Boy B has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Ana had been first reported missing on Monday May 14 by her mother and father.

She was last seen by members of her family when she left her home with Boy B, who told gardai he had been asked by Boy A to call for Ana.

The prosecution alleges Boy B aided and abetted in Ana’s murder by helping Boy A.

The judge has advised jurors not to speak about the case with anyone and to avoid media reports.