A station has reopened after it was evacuated when thick smoke was seen billowing from a train.

The fire service was called to Queen Street station in Glasgow at around 7.40am on Tuesday after the alarm was raised.

Pictures posted on social media showed smoke billowing across the station as passengers made their way outside.

It is thought the smoke was caused by excessive fumes belching from one of the trains.

UPDATE: Until the fire alarm has been reset we are unable to operate trains to/from the station, services won't call at Queen Street low level. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) June 18, 2019

Train services resumed after the fire alarm was reset but ScotRail warned that there may still be some disruption to services.

ScotRail tweeted: “The disruption was caused when one of our trains experienced an engine fault as it prepared to leave Queen Street.

“The fault resulted in smoke coming from the engine, which set off the fire alarm at Queen Street. While there was smoke, at no point was there a fire.

“There were no customers on the train at the time. At no point was safety compromised, either on the train or at the station.

“The train has now returned to the depot for further examination.”

The fire service said it was a false alarm with good intent.

A ScotRail spokeswoman said: “We are sorry to customers for the delay to their journey and will do everything we can to get services moving as quickly as possible.”