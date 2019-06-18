A floating hotel by the team behind the Royal Yacht Britannia has been named the best in Edinburgh by a travel website just six months after it opened.

Fingal, based at Leith, picked up the number one hotel spot on TripAdvisor within the last week.

The rating – achieved after it netted a clean sweep of five-star reviews from the public – comes after it began operating in January this year.

Ship bosses have praised the crew’s work (Jane Barlow/PA)

The crew members of the sister ship to the Royal Yacht Britannia have been celebrating the top rating.

Andrew Thomson, head of hospitality, events and Fingal Hotel, said: “As the Royal Yacht Britannia’s new luxury floating hotel, we are absolutely thrilled to be recognised as the number one hotel in Edinburgh by TripAdvisor.

“This success for Fingal, just six months after opening, follows on from Britannia being recognised 12 years in a row as Scotland’s best visitor attraction.

“This is testament to our excellent team of staff, who strive every day to make our guests’ experience on board exceptional.”

One of the luxury cabins on Fingal (Jane Barlow/PA)

According to the hotel’s website, Fingal was commissioned by the Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) in 1963 and was the last ship to be built by the Blythswood Shipbuilding Company in Glasgow.

Registered in Leith, it was stationed for 30 years in Oban and then for six years in Stromness, ferrying lighthouse keepers, supplies and maintenance staff to lighthouses.

The ship retired from NLB service in 2000.

Since overnight accommodation is not permitted on Britannia, the Royal Yacht Britannia Trust wanted to create a luxury floating hotel that would help to attract more evening events to the former royal yacht.

The £5 million conversion of Fingal took more than two years to complete and involved hollowing out the ship to create the bedroom cabins.