A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a Big Issue vendor in Glasgow.

Paul Kelly, 50, was found injured in Knightswood on Saturday morning and died at the scene.

Jason Cowan was charged with murder when appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old, of Glasgow, made no plea and was remanded in custody, the Crown Office confirmed following the hearing.

The case was continued for further examination and he is due to return to court within eight days.

Big Issue editor Paul McNamee has paid tribute to Mr Kelly, who sold the magazine in Glasgow city centre and in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire.

He said: “He was such a sweet man. We talked a lot, many times a week, just putting the world to rights. He always had plenty to say.

“His father died not so long ago and he had a bit of a tough time with that. But he met it and he liked to talk about him and reminisce.

“Paul was both tough and really gentle. He was such a part of The Big Issue, such a part of Glasgow city centre.

“He talked about the good people, the regular customers and friends he had who looked out for him. Everything is a bit darker and quieter just now.”