A man has been charged by police over the death of another man in Edinburgh.

Alistair Edmond, 37, was found with serious injuries after officers were called to reports of a disturbance in Viewcraig ‎Gardens at about 4pm on Monday.

Mr Edmond was taken to the city’s Royal Infirmary, where he later died.

Police Scotland said they were treating the incident as murder and have arrested and charged a 52-year-old man in connection with the death.

He will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Jon Pleasance, of Gayfield CID, said: “Our condolences are with Alistair’s family at this difficult time, who are being supported by specially trained officers.

“I want to reassure the local community that we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with Alistair’s death.

“Inquiries continue and I’d urge anyone who may have information which can assist and has not yet spoken to officers to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2600 of 17th June.”