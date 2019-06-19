Work to create Scotland’s first artificial surf park in an old quarry will soon get under way after the project officially received planning permission.

Wavegarden Scotland will transform the disused Craigpark Quarry near Ratho in Edinburgh into a “world-class” visitor attraction which will help develop surfing talent.

The project will involve the installation of underwater technology that can create 1,000 waves per hour, from slow moving white water for beginners through to powerful barrels up to two metres high for experts.

Wavegarden Scotland will feature underwater technology that can create 1,000 waves per hour (HarrisonStevens/PA)

Work will begin on site over the coming months and the facility is expected to be open to the public in late spring 2021.

Wavegarden Scotland said it expects to create up to 130 jobs and generate up to £11 million for the local economy every year.

Andy Hadden, the co-founder of Tartan Leisure Ltd, which is developing Wavegarden Scotland, said: “We are delighted that Wavegarden Scotland has been approved and we can now start work on site to create this wonderful addition to Scotland’s sporting and leisure scene.

“We know that this facility will deliver many benefits for the local community and for Scotland.

“It will be a fantastic destination for locals and tourists alike, and Wavegarden Scotland will offer an amazing opportunity to nurture surfing and sporting talent in this country.

“We already have some the world’s best waves in Scotland and the scene is growing, with some great young talent coming through the ranks.

“Wavegarden Scotland will play a key role in encouraging and developing future Scottish surfers and putting this fantastic sport in the spotlight.”

Wavegarden Scotland has also committed to deliver a footbridge over the Union Canal to improve links with its neighbour, the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena.

Christine Jardine, MP for Edinburgh West, said: “As the local MP for Ratho, I am delighted the village will host Scotland’s first surfing park.

“This will be a great attraction (in the) west of the city, creating up to 130 new jobs and providing a fantastic facility for locals and tourists alike.”