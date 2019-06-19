A Brazilian model who has accused football star Neymar of raping her in a Paris hotel has testified to police in Sao Paulo for a second time.

Najila Trindade arrived at a police station to continue her deposition with a new lawyer, the fourth to represent her since she filed charges against the Paris St-Germain player on May 31.

Her lawyer Cosme Araujo said they “want to find the truth”.

Neymar in action for Paris St-Germain (Mike Egerton/PA)

Speaking of his client’s emotional state, he said Ms Trindade “doesn’t stop crying”.

Ms Trindade has made her identity public in interviews with Brazilian television.

Brazilian international Neymar denies the accusation. He testified to police last week.

The player is also being investigated for publishing images of his accuser on social media without her authorisation.