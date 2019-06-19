Three men have been banned from football matches following violence at a Premier League game.

Lee Thomas, 34, Gareth Walters, 34, and Royston Davies, 47, were all given football banning orders after a disturbance broke out at the Cardiff City v Manchester United game on December 22, 2018.

A 22-year-old man and his 16-year-old brother, from Cardiff but supporting Manchester United, had sat among home fans at the Cardiff City Stadium and “were unable to contain their emotions” after their side was awarded a penalty kick.

They were outed by Cardiff fans and were escorted by stewards from the ground’s Canton Stand to the concourse, but were followed by a group of angry supporters including Thomas, Walters and Davies, who spat at and assaulted the older brother.

The three were arrested and appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court last Friday, where Thomas was given a five-year football banning order, and Walters and Davies were each given three-year bans.

Thomas, from Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, pleaded guilty to assault and was ordered to complete 20 hours unpaid work and to pay £50 in compensation, and £170 in costs and victim surcharge. His ban was longer having already received a three-year banning order in March for a pitch invasion.

Walters, from Ely, Cardiff, pleaded guilty to spitting in the face of the victim and was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and 100 hours of unpaid work. He was told to pay £100 compensation and £225 victim surcharge and costs.

Davies, from Llanrumney, Cardiff, pleaded guilty to a common assault by way of a punch, and was sentenced to 60 hours unpaid work and told to pay £100 compensation and £170 costs and victim surcharge.

Pc Christian Evans, from South Wales Police, said: “The victim, and his brother, had obtained tickets for the wrong end and unfortunately, despite their best efforts, were unable to contain their emotions when Manchester United were awarded a penalty.

“While it was perhaps foolish to sit in the home end, this young man did not deserve to be assaulted.

“The overwhelming majority of Cardiff City fans are well-behaved and passionate about their team.

“In fact some home fans tried to protect the victim and his brother during this incident.

“However, whenever there is evidence of football-related disorder or violence we always pursue those responsible in order that appropriate action is taken.”

Walters, Davies and Thomas are banned from attending any football matches in the UK which are regulated under the Football Spectators Act 1989.

They are also banned from entering any licensed premises within 2,500 metres of a regulated football match in the UK five hours before and after the final whistle, and from entering any town or City in the UK where Cardiff City or Wales are playing.