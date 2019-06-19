Actress and comedienne Tiffany Haddish has said she chose to join a boycott of the US state of Georgia after she read the state’s new anti-abortion legislation.

Haddish announced this week that she had cancelled a show in the state and explained her reasoning.

“The reason that I cancelled the show, is because I read that bill,” she said.

“And I feel like everyone should just take the time to read it.”

Tiffany Haddish (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The new law bans abortion once a foetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant.

It was signed into law on May 7.

Haddish had been scheduled to perform June 22 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

Major Hollywood studios have said they may re-evaluate filming in Georgia.