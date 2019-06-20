Sajid Javid has been eliminated from the Tory leadership race as Boris Johnson again topped the ballot of Conservative MPs.

The Tory MPs will decide on Thursday which two candidates will make the run-off in which 160,000 party members choose the next Prime Minister of the country, with Mr Johnson, Jeremy Hunt and Michael Gove now left.

In two rounds of voting, the MP with the lowest total will be eliminated, with the final announcement due to be made at 6pm.

Here is the latest:

1.28pm

The Tory leadership race in a single picture:

1.25pm

Boris Johnson supporter Mark Francois said of the former foreign Secretary: “He is almost certainly in the final.

“And the question is who is his opponent going to be? It’s very close.”

1.25pm

The contest is now down to the final three:

1.21pm

Michael Gove tweeted: “Absolutely delighted to come second in the latest ballot! It’s all to play for in the final ballot this afternoon. If I make the final two I look forward to having a civilised debate of ideas about the future of our country.”

1.17pm

Boris Johnson tweeted that he was delighted to have the support of over half of all Conservative MPs in the fourth ballot.

1.17pm

Conservative MP Ross Thompson tweeted: “.@BorisJohnson is smashing it again in that latest round of voting. He is the only candidate with momentum and the only candidate bringing our MPs together from every side and part of the country. Boris can deliver Brexit, unite the party and unite the country.”

1.16pm

1.07pm

Here are the results of the fourth ballot in the Tory leadership contest:

– Michael Gove: 61

– Jeremy Hunt: 59

– Sajid Javid: 34

– Boris Johnson: 157

There were two spoiled ballots.

1.05pm

Sajid Javid has been eliminated from the Tory leadership race.

12.42pm

Here’s how the candidates fared in the last vote:

12.34pm

Boris Johnson was the favourite as he left home early on Thursday.

12.25pm

George Osborne’s Evening Standard has backed Boris Johnson to become the next Prime Minister.

The former Chancellor’s newspaper wrote in an editorial: “Twice, the Evening Standard supported Boris Johnson to be the Mayor of London. Today we back him to be the next Prime Minister.”

It said Mr Johnson had the best chance of “uniting this divided government” and “had the most room for manoeuvre to get the country out of the Brexit mess”.

“That’s why we believe if there’s one of these candidates who can give Britain back its mojo, it’s BoJo,” it concluded.

12.15pm

Brexit has been a key battleground in the campaign:

12pm

Voting has closed in the fourth round of the Tory leadership ballot, with the results expected at about 1pm.

11.58am

11.46am

Justice Secretary David Gauke, who previously backed Rory Stewart for the leadership, refused to say who he voted for when he left the ballot room.

11.42am

11.30am

Jeremy Hunt and Michael Gove have both voted. Mr Hunt said he was “confident but not over confident” while Mr Gove claimed he was looking forward to being in the final two.

11.25am

11.20am

Asked who she voted for, Prime Minister Theresa May said: “I have answered this question the same way every time I have come out, and I think you know the same answer today, you can probably chant it with me in unison – none of your business.”

11.15am

Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson appears certain to make it through to the next stage of the process, having topped the ballot in each of the three rounds of the contest so far and securing the votes of 143 of the 313 Tory MPs.

Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove and Sajid Javid also remain in the contest, but two rounds of voting on Thursday – the first announced at 1pm – will whittle the field down to a final pairing.

At each round, the MP with the lowest total will be eliminated, with the final announcement due to be made at 6pm.