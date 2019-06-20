Racegoers donned a range of weird, wonderful and wacky hats for Ladies’ Day at Royal Ascot.

The fashion stakes were high on the third day of the famous meeting, with spectators pulling out all the stops to make a statement – from teapot-inspired headgear to mythical animals.

Royal Ascot is as much a social occasion as a sporting event and horse racing fans take the opportunity to turn on the style, with chic hats, summer dresses and sharp suits.

Debra Day, from Romsey, Hampshire (Adam Davy/PA)

Debora Day, 67, from Romsey, Essex, wore an enormous white hat she made from voluminous tulle topped with a tiny model of Pegasus.

She completed the look with a matching red and white dress with a long train.

She said: “I was inspired by Ladies’ Day and wanted to create something with excitement and atmosphere and fun – everything I do is fun.

“I found the dress in a little boutique shop near where I live, then created the hat to match.”

Milliner Victoria Charles was wearing one of her own creations – a collection of mechanical cogs – she said: “The hat was inspired by watches, the mechanism inside a watch and is made of felt to look like metal.

“I love coming to Ascot. I’ve got lots of my clients here and it’s wonderful to get dressed up.”

Miami lawyer Alexa Wolman wore a teapot hat (Adam Davy/PA)

Lawyer Alexa Wolman, 34, from Miami, Florida, was wearing a hat in the form of a teapot, which was pouring flowers rather than tea.

She said: “It’s Ladies’ Day and I wanted to do something whimsical and fantastical and wanted the flowers to represent the lovely women here today.”