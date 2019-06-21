Dogs have added a new dimension to workplaces today after being welcomed into offices around the county for Bring Your Dog To Work Day.​

People took to social media to share photos of their canine friends at desks, in meetings, reading books and meeting colleagues.  ​​

Residents at Thameside Care Home had a visit from two regulars. Emily, an employee, said: “The dogs bring so much joy to our residents. Even people who previously did not like dogs so much before having dementia enjoy time with them.” ​​

But having a pet in the office is not a novelty for everyone and some workplaces have a resident dog. ​​

Accountancy firm Danbro tweeted a photo of their dog Alfie and said: “He’s only tiny but with his larger than life personality – not to mention dashing good looks, of course – Alfie the Danbro Dog makes his presence felt at Jubilee House.​

“He brightens up the atmosphere in the office and makes everyone smile when he’s around.”​​

The day was established in 2014 to raise money for charities dedicated to improving welfare for dogs, but organisations have emphasised the positive impact it can have on staff too.  ​​

Caroline Kisko, secretary at The Kennel Club, said: “Every day is bring your dog to work day at The Kennel Club and we wouldn’t have it any other way.​

“Companies are barking mad to ignore the advantages that canine colleagues can bring to staff and the workplace – they improve morale, encourage socialisation among staff, and it’s scientifically proven dogs lower stress, heart rate and blood pressure.”