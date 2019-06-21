A black bear created a stir in the US when it somehow locked itself inside a Montana home and then nestled in to a wardrobe for a nap.

Missoula County sheriff’s officials said the bear just yawned when deputies knocked on the window and unlocked the door in an attempt to coax it to leave on Friday morning.

They had to call Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department officials, who tranquillised the bear so it could be moved to more natural territory.

Sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post that deputies responded at 5.45am to a call that a bear had opened the door to the Butler Creek’s utility room and somehow shut the bolt once inside.

They say the bear “began ripping the room apart” before climbing up on to a wardrobe shelf for a nap.