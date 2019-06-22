Nine people on board a twin engine aircraft died after a crash on Oahu’s North Shore, officials in Hawaii said.

There were no survivors in the crash of the King Air plane, Hawaii Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara said.

The crash occurred near the small Dillingham Airfield, an airport on the North Shore.

#HDH update: With extreme sadness HDOT reports there were 9 souls on board the King Air twin engine plane that went down near Dillingham Airfield with no apparent survivors. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) June 22, 2019

The highway in front of the airport was closed in both directions.

Other details of the crash, including whether the plane was landing or taking off at the time of the crash, were not immediately known, Mr Sakahara said.

Officials initially reported that six people had been on board.