Sadiq Khan’s spat with Donald Trump shows no sign of resolution, as the Mayor of London branded him a “6ft 3 child in the White House”.

It is the latest insult to be fired between Mr Khan and the US president, in what has been a long-running feud.

Mr Trump called Mr Khan a “stone cold loser”, mocked his height and misspelt his name in a tweet sent as he touched down in Air Force One for a state visit to the UK earlier this month.

.@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly “nasty” to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

And more recently the president dubbed Mr Khan a “disaster” on Twitter and called him a “national disgrace who is destroying the city of London”, as he criticised the mayor’s record on crime in the capital.

In a room full of teachers at the Together For Education event in Westminster’s Central Hall on Saturday Mr Khan joked that he had made sure to switch his phone off.

He added: “For those of you that have your phones on, if somebody starts tweeting about me – a 6ft 3 child in the White House – can you let me know?”

The remark prompted laughter, cheers and applause from those gathered.

It was the latest salvo in a transatlantic exchange that has seen Mr Khan describe Mr Trump as a “poster boy for racists” and remark that the president appears “obsessed” with him.

From rolling back women's reproductive rights to defending far-right nationalists – President Trump's behaviour flies in the face of ideals America was founded upon. As the US's closest friends we have a duty to speak out. My interview with @CNN:pic.twitter.com/xs67IKboyf — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 4, 2019

Earlier this week Tory leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt said he agrees “150%” with Mr Trump’s assessment of Mr Khan’s record on tackling knife crime.

Foreign Secretary Mr Hunt said the president “has his own style” and he “would not use those words myself”.

He added: “But the sentiment is enormous disappointment that we have a Mayor of London who has completely failed to tackle knife crime and has spent more time on politics than the actual business of making Londoners safer and in that I 150% agree with the president.”