Scrutiny of Boris Johnson over a row at the home he shares with his partner has spilled into a new week, with the Tory leadership hopeful making headlines across the front pages.

Pressure has been mounting on the former foreign secretary to address the bust-up with Carrie Symonds that led to police being called to her flat, The Times reports.

The Daily Express says senior Conservatives have been urging him to explain what happened, although his allies insist it is a private matter, the Daily Express says.

Meanwhile, his rival for Number 10, Jeremy Hunt, said Mr Johnson “needs to show he can answer difficult questions”, The Guardian reports.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox and Tory grandee Malcolm Rifkind, who support Mr Hunt, have also called for Mr Johnson to give answers, the Metro says.

The neighbour who called the police on hearing the commotion has defended his actions, the i reports.

The Daily Mail says Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds have decided not to live at the property while “anarchists camp outside”.

The Sun and the Daily Mirror also lead with the story.

And Mr Johnson also leads the Daily Telegraph, for which he has written an article about Brexit.