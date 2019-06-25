The Duchess of Cornwall is to visit two charities and the office of a newspaper during a trip around the north-east of Scotland.

Camilla, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, will first tour the HorseBack UK centre in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, on Tuesday.

Founded in 2009, the charity helps military personnel with mental and physical rehabilitation through horsemanship and outdoor activities.

It also helps children struggling in school by providing them with teamwork and communication skills.

The Duchess of Cornwall and Queen of Norway during the official opening of the Maggie’s cancer support centre in Aberdeen in 2013 (PA)

The duchess will also visit Maggie’s Aberdeen – a charity she is the president of – which is based at the city’s royal infirmary.

Camilla opened the centre in 2013 with the Queen of Norway.

In her last engagement of the day, the duchess will tour the new Aberdeen Journals’ office in Marischal Square and present an award to the winner of the company’s junior journalist competition.

The Aberdeen arm of DC Thomson Media is publisher of the Press and Journal and Evening Express newspapers.