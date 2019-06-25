President Donald Trump has said that a New York-based advice columnist who accused him of sexually assaulting her in a department store in the mid-1990s is not his “type”.

“I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened,” Mr Trump told The Hill newspaper in an interview at the White House.

Writer E Jean Carroll has claimed that after what started as a friendly encounter with Mr Trump at Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan in 1995 or 1996, the real estate mogul pushed her up against a wall, unzipped his trousers and forced himself on her.

Ms Carroll said that, in a “colossal struggle”, she pushed him off and ran from the store.

Mr Trump told The Hill that Ms Carroll was “totally lying” about the accusation, which he also denied earlier.

“I know nothing about this woman. I know nothing about her,” he said. “She is — it’s just a terrible thing that people can make statements like that.”

The allegation against Mr Trump is included in Ms Carroll’s upcoming book about the “hideous men” the Elle magazine columnist says she has encountered throughout her life.

Ms Carroll told CNN’s Anderson Cooper later on Monday that she was glad Mr Trump does not consider her his type. “I love that,” she said. “I’m so glad I am not his type.”

Ms Carroll said there were no attendants in the dressing room area at the time of the alleged assault and she did not file a report with the New York Police Department.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, more than a dozen women accused Mr Trump of sexual misconduct in earlier years. Mr Trump has denied the allegations and said the women are lying.

The “not my type” remark is not the first time Mr Trump has disparaged an accuser.

In 2016, after a former magazine writer accused Mr Trump of assaulting her in 2005, he responded: “She lies! Look at her, I don’t think so.”

And when another woman claimed Mr Trump groped her on a plane in the early 1980s, he said: “Believe me — she would not be my first choice.”