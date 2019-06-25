Lewis Capaldi has been added to the line-up at this year’s TRNSMT festival in Glasgow.

The 22-year-old Scot replaces Snow Patrol as special guest on the Sunday July 14 billing at Glasgow Green, with the band unable to perform due to medical reasons.

Piano and guitar player Johnny Mcdaid has been diagnosed with a serious neck problem and advised “the only course of action is immediate surgery”.

Lead guitarist Nathan Connolly is recovering from nerve damage, leaving the band cancelling a number of shows until the Latitude festival a week after TRNSMT.

LINE UP ANNOUNCEMENT ~ Sadly, due to medical reasons, @snowpatrol are unable to perform at TRNSMT 2019 on Sunday 14th July. We send our best wishes to the band! Scottish Superstar @LewisCapaldi will now join the festival bill. BUY TICKETS NOW ~ https://t.co/P6LlXfxSOP pic.twitter.com/DEq8KYdBRL — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) June 25, 2019

Singer-songwriter Capaldi will hit the stage before headliner George Ezra in what will be his third consecutive appearance at the festival.

His debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, spent four weeks at the top of the charts and became the fastest-selling debut album of 2019 so far.

Festival director Geoff Ellis said: “We are very sorry to hear about Johnny and Nathan and we completely understand that this means they can no longer play at this year’s TRNSMT festival.

“We send our best wishes to them both for a speedy recovery.

“Whilst this is sad news, we are able to confirm that Scotland’s hottest new global export, Lewis Capaldi, will join the line-up in place of Snow Patrol and we look forward to seeing him bring his number one album to the main stage.

“He’s had an outstanding year and we can’t wait to welcome him back to TRNSMT for what I’m sure will be an incredible performance.”

Our dear brother Johnny McDaid has been experiencing neck pain & requires surgery. Along with Nathan, we need to give our brothers time to heal & recover and are sorry to announce the cancellation of European shows. We hope you understand. gL.x Full info: https://t.co/3wkmOPLPE5 pic.twitter.com/rzYumH2yRS — Snow Patrol (@snowpatrol) June 25, 2019

A statement from Snow Patrol said: “We are sorry to have to announce the cancellation of more shows.

“Our dear brother, piano and guitar player Johnny Mcdaid has a serious problem with his neck and after consulting with some top neurosurgeons they are all in agreement that the only course of action is immediate surgery.

“Johnny has been incredible in the wake of this news and has remained calm at a time when a lot of people might freak out.”

The band added: “Am sure you all understand that at this point the most important thing is to take time to let our brothers heal and recover so we need to cancel the forthcoming shows we are billed to play in Europe this summer up to Latitude on the 20th of July to give them both time to recover.

“We will of course keep you informed of both Nathan’s and Johnny’s progress.

“We have hardly ever cancelled shows in 25 years together and we don’t do it lightly.

“We hope you all understand. We are sorry to miss the shows but health is the most important thing.

“All our love and healing to our brothers Johnny and Nathan.”