The Duchess of Cambridge was picture perfect when she encouraged a group of budding young photographers to pursue the artform, as she was named the new patron of the Royal Photographic Society (RPS).

Kate, who has a passion for photography, joined a workshop where professional photographers, who are honorary Fellows with the RPS, put youngsters supported by Action for Children through their paces.

One young cameraman, Josh Evans, aged nine, spent time with the duchess, who was impressed with his picture of a leaf in close-up.

The schoolboy from Liverpool admitted to not knowing who Kate was before he met her, but said: “She was asking me what my favourite picture was and I showed her the leaf.”

Josh’s mother Natasha Evans, 37, from Liverpool, joked about her son not knowing the duchess. She said: “It didn’t matter to Josh, he gets on with everyone, but in a few years’ time when he sees the pictures of him and Kate he’ll know how important today was.”

Ms Evans said Josh, who has ADHD and suffers from behavioural problems, has been transformed after being supported for the past 12 months by a junior mentor provided by Action for Children, which Kate supports as patron.

She said: “He was just misbehaving and hyper and struggled with social situations but now he’s so much better, it’s brought us closer together and made him likeable to be around.”

Kate was visiting a photography workshop staged by the RPS at a residential home for children with disabilities, in Kingston upon Thames, south-west London, run by Action for Children which supports disadvantaged children across the country.

When Kate was asked for a hug by another photographer Faith Olukoya, 15, a centre resident who has cerebral palsy, she instantly wrapped her arms around the teenager, who uses a wheelchair.

The duchess also tickled her feet when asked by Faith and chatted about the schoolgirl’s favourite film Sister Act, saying: “It’s a good film. All the singing, it’s brilliant isn’t it?”

Talking to 15-year-old Neeve Rees from South Wales and Courtney moon, 14, from Dorset, the duchess gave them some tips on choosing subjects to photograph.

She said: “Just look at everything around you. Maybe it’s in front of you, or far away but choose your subject and focus in on it.

“Get outside with your camera as well. George and Charlotte love it when we do that.”

The duchess has been praised for her photographic portraits of her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

She has documented milestones in their life such as birthdays and first days at nursery which have been published to mark the occasions.

Alison Chant, a primary school teacher from the Atlantic Academy in Portland, Dorset, who works as an independent visitor supporting a teenager from her area, made Kate laugh when she went on a brief walkabout.

She said: “I watched Trooping the Colour and told Kate it was lovely to see her with Prince Louis on the balcony. She laughed and said thank you.”

Before saying goodbye to the children, Kate confessed: “I should have brought my own camera with me and we could have compared pictures.

“But keep it up, you all have a real talent.”