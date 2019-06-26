A tribute was being launched on Wednesday to the late rail union leader Bob Crow, at a museum which charts the history of working people in the UK.

An exhibition at the People’s History Museum in Manchester includes photographs of the many demonstrations and protest marches addressed by Mr Crow, who died in 2014.

As leader of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, Mr Crow campaigned for better pay and conditions for rail, Tube and maritime workers ranging from guards to cleaners.

A pamphlet which forms part of the exhibition includes photographs of Mr Crow addressing an election rally in 2009 for the No2EU political party he helped to form, and one of him alongside Tony Benn at the annual Tolpuddle festival.

The pamphlet, entitled Radical Hero, reproduces one of his most famous messages – “If you fight you won’t always win. But if you don’t fight you will always lose.”

Mick Cash, who succeeded Mr Crow as RMT general secretary, said: “No-one warrants the title Radical Hero more than Bob Crow and this tribute at the People’s History Museum is just a reminder of what a giant of the trade union Bob remains.

“RMT is grateful to the People’s History Museum in Manchester for putting together this exhibition which is a snapshot of Bob’s life and work.

“It will serve as an inspiration to all of us carrying on the fight for economic and social justice that Bob led with such passion.”