Ruth Davidson has announced she is backing Jeremy Hunt in the Tory leadership contest.

The Scottish Conservative leader tweeted: “Any Conservative leadership candidate must put the Union first. Jeremy has done so and will get my vote.”

She referenced a news article in her tweet in which Mr Hunt said preserving the union is more important than ensuring Brexit goes ahead.

Jeremy Hunt visited Aberdeenshire at the weekend and pledged his support to the union (PA)

Mr Hunt made the comments in a visit to the north east of Scotland on Sunday, in response to a YouGov poll suggesting a majority of Conservative members want Brexit even if it means Scotland gaining independence.

Asked if he would choose Brexit or the union, the Foreign Secretary said: “The union every time.”

Mr Hunt is Ms Davidson’s third pick for the next prime minister, after her first two choices were knocked out of the contest.

She initially backed Home Secretary Sajid Javid, who exited the contest after the third round of voting among Tory MPs, and she then switched to Environment Secretary Michael Gove, who was eliminated in the final parliamentary ballot.