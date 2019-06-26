In Pictures: Water and shade in demand as Europeans sizzle in the sun
By
Press Association 2019
Europeans were coping with Sahara-style conditions as a plume of hot air from Africa moved north across the Mediterranean.
Some schools closed in France while Germany, famous for not having a speed limit on motorways, introduced temporary restrictions on drivers.
Cool spaces and water were on hand, as authorities sought to avoid a repeat of the 2003 heatwave in France, which is thought to have caused up to 15,000 deaths, particularly among the elderly.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment