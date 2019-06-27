Drugs worth £1.5 million have been seized by police after a raid at an industrial estate in Glasgow.

Officers from Police Scotland’s organised crime and counter-terrorism unit discovered a large amount of what they believe to be cocaine during a search of business premises in Carlyle Avenue at Hillington Industrial Estate.

Police Scotland said four men were arrested in connection with the raid, which happened on Saturday.

The men, aged 36, 39, 44 and 55, have since appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

None of the four entered a plea and they were remanded in custody.

Detective Superintendent Stephen Grant from the organised crime and counter-terrorism unit said it was a “very significant seizure”.

“It ensures that £1.5 million of cocaine will not be distributed to our local communities and it will have a huge impact on disrupting drug activity and supply,” he said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact either Police Scotland or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.