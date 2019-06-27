Tourist routes are expected to become breakdown hotspots this weekend when soaring temperatures cause misery for motorists.

Tyre blow outs, overheating engines and not having enough fuel to complete a long journey are among the common causes of breakdowns during hot weather, the RAC said.

The firm attended twice the expected number of call outs in tourist destinations such as northern Devon, North Wales, Pembrokshire, Canterbury and the North York Moors during the final weekend of June 2018 amid heatwave conditions.

A similar scenario is expected this weekend with temperatures forecast to exceed 30C in some places.

The temperatures are rising this week but many motorists don't realise summer heat can be just as hard on cars as the chill of winter ☀️🌡️ Our tips on how to avoid a #Summer breakdown 👉 https://t.co/urGTWOr8cq pic.twitter.com/45Wsr76l2x — The RAC (@TheRAC_UK) June 26, 2019

RAC patrol of the year Ben Aldous said: “This week’s soaring temperatures will also be a recipe for a soaring number of breakdowns in certain parts of the country, and it’s a sad reality that some drivers will likely encounter an unwelcome and unscheduled stop at the side of the road.

“They will have to hope they can find some safe shelter from the sun, but it could still mean they suffer some day trip distress.

“Vehicles can suffer all sorts of problems when the mercury climbs, but it’s really those that are older or haven’t been as well looked after that run the risk of getting into the most trouble.

“We also know from previous years that it’s roads to the beaches and other beauty spots like the Moors, Lake District and Highlands that see the largest numbers of stranded drivers.

“Yet checking simple things like coolant and oil levels, as well as tyre tread and pressure, can stack the odds of a smooth journey in every driver’s favour and prevent a breakdown happening in the first place.”