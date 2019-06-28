Boris Johnson’s leadership bid, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip to South Africa, and a potential cure for baldness all make the front pages on Friday.

The Times reports that Mr Johnson is preparing an emergency budget for a no-deal Brexit including aggressive tax cuts and an overhaul of stamp duty if he becomes prime minister.

The Guardian carries comments from the European Parliament’s Brexit co-ordinator Guy Verhofstadt, who has warned that the Tory leadership front-runner is locking the UK in to a no-deal Brexit with his use of “false promises”.

The Guardian carries comments from the European Parliament's Brexit co-ordinator Guy Verhofstadt, who has warned that the Tory leadership front-runner is locking the UK in to a no-deal Brexit with his use of "false promises".

Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson has said the UK could break up under Mr Johnson, the i says.

Mr Johnson also appears on the front of the Daily Mail, which claims the BBC cut a crude remark by the then foreign secretary about the French from a TV documentary.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports that Harry and Meghan will take baby Archie on a two-week visit to South Africa this autumn.

The Sun leads on research by scientists who say they have found a way of growing natural-looking hair using stem cells.

And the Daily Express carries an interview with West Midlands Police Chief Constable Dave Thompson on youth violence.

And the Daily Express carries an interview with West Midlands Police Chief Constable Dave Thompson on youth violence.

Crime also leads the Daily Telegraph, which reports that police forces are letting users of class A drugs avoid prosecution.

Crime also leads the Daily Telegraph, which reports that police forces are letting users of class A drugs avoid prosecution.

Elsewhere, the Daily Star leads on a story about Inbetweeners star James Buckley.

And the Financial Times has an interview with Vladimir Putin as the G20 summit begins in Japan.