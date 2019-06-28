A man has been charged with the murder of a retired lecturer who was fatally shot with a crossbow bolt.

Gerald Corrigan, 74, was struck outside his home near South Stack Road in a remote part of Holyhead, Anglesey, at about 12.35am on April 19 as he adjusted his satellite dish.

North Wales Police said Terence Michael Whall, 38, of Bryngwran, had been charged with his murder.

Terence Michael Whall, 38, of #Bryngwran will appear before Llandudno Magistrates Court today charged with the murder of 74 year old Gerald Corrigan 3 other people arrested in connection with the investigation have been released on conditional police bail https://t.co/GSwoNxSWiB — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) June 28, 2019

He is due to appear at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.

Two other men, aged 36 and 48, who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, fraud and other offences – and a 50-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of money laundering and fraud related offences – have been released on conditional bail, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Kearney said: “I continue to appeal to members of our community to come forward and help us with this investigation.

“Specialist officers continue to support Mr Corrigan’s partner Marie, and his son and daughter, Neale and Fiona.

“Our thoughts remain with them. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all those who have assisted the enquiry to date.”

Mr Corrigan died in hospital from his injuries on May 11, with his family by his side.

An initial line of inquiry was thought to be that he may have been accidentally shot by a lamper – rogue night-time hunters who use bright lights to target animals.

Mr Corrigan worked as a lecturer in photography and video in Lancashire before retiring to Anglesey more than 20 years ago.