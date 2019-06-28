Air traffic controllers at six regional airports in Scotland are to resume industrial action after a revised pay deal was rejected.

The Prospect union members at Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) sites will resume work-to-rule on Saturday. It had been suspended during a ballot on a new offer.

Terminals at Inverness, Dundee, Benbecula and Stornoway in the Outer Hebrides, Sumburgh in Shetland and Kirkwall in Orkney will be impacted.

Our members have overwhelmingly rejected the revised pay offer made by @Hial_Airports. Read more here https://t.co/CcmKroje4B#ProspectProtects 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿✈️ pic.twitter.com/mIsShbbFHL — Prospect Union (@ProspectUnion) June 28, 2019

David Avery, Prospect negotiations officer, said on Friday: “Prospect members in Hial have overwhelmingly rejected the revised pay offer made by Hial.

“The work-to-rule which was suspended during the ballot will restart tomorrow.

“Prospect will meet with representatives on Monday to consider the ballot result prior to a meeting with Hial on Thursday to try and resolve this dispute and reach an offer which is acceptable.”

Prospect members went on strike last month amid the pay dispute with operators.

Inglis Lyon, Hial’s managing director said: “We are obviously disappointed that our latest offer has been rejected by air traffic control officers, despite enhancing our formal offer following last-minute discussions with Prospect.

“It is unfortunate that the industrial action has been reinstated during the peak holiday period and I would like to apologise in advance to our passengers, customers and local communities for the disruption this will inevitably cause.

“The offer was made within the parameters of the Scottish public pay policy in a bid to resolve the dispute to the satisfaction of both parties.

“We have encouraged Prospect to meet and discuss an alternative solution within the flexibilities afforded to the company.

“We remain committed to resolving this dispute and a meeting with Prospect will take place on Thursday.”