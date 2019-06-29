The conclusion of the London Bridge terror attack inquest, Theresa May meeting Vladimir Putin and councils earning £1 billion from parking charges all make the front pages on Saturday.

The Daily Mail reports that the families of the terror attack victims expressed their fury after the police and security services were cleared of any blame.

The coroner said he was “not persuaded” the authorities had missed clues that could have helped thwart the atrocity, The Guardian says.

The Guardian front page, Saturday 29 June 2019: Families’ anger as MI5 cleared in terror inquest pic.twitter.com/dx4yCykQD6 — The Guardian (@guardian) June 28, 2019

The Daily Telegraph leads on new analysis which shows parking charges are to make councils £1 billion for the first time.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Councils make £1bn in parking charges' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/YTK35gQ8TU — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 28, 2019

Experts fear soaring parking charges are crippling Britain’s high streets and could cause town centres to go into “cardiac arrest”, the Daily Express reports.

Here is tomorrow's @Daily_Express #frontpage– £18billion parking charges are killing off our shops– Dust off the BBQ! Sizzling summer is here. #HEATWAVE2019– Prue Leith: Why I love my colourful life– Free @SlimmingWorld membership#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/fXhmbXnx5e — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 28, 2019

Meanwhile, the Financial Times carries a photo of a frosty handshake between Mrs May and Mr Putin at the G20 summit in Japan, and says both the PM and potential successor Boris Johnson attacked the Russian president for his claim that liberalism had become “obsolete”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Saturday June 29 https://t.co/BsQFyC2SS7 pic.twitter.com/0V2lrlYnhF — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 28, 2019

The Times leads on concerns about Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s health.

Tomorrow's front page : "Corbyn too frail to be PM, fears civil service' Read more here :https://t.co/HQJ5YN7s2v#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/wdmkEDZmDw — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) June 28, 2019

And the Daily Mirror says couples would be able to tie the knot in a wedding venue of their choice under plans to scrap archaic laws.

Elsewhere, The Sun reports that Harry and Meghan have hired a third nanny for Archie in six weeks.

Tomorrow's front page: Meghan and Harry get through THREE nannies in six weeks for baby Archie https://t.co/qW3GgZEGxd pic.twitter.com/dn4vTChGCl — The Sun (@TheSun) June 28, 2019

And both the i and the Daily Star lead on the heatwave.