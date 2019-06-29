German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she understands reporters’ questions surrounding her health after two incidents this month in which she was seen shaking at public events, but insisted: “I’m fine.”

Mrs Merkel said at the end of the Group of 20 summit in Japan which included a long-distance flight and gruelling negotiations with other world leaders: “I’m convinced, just as this reaction occurred it will go away again.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel was seen shaking at an event in Berlin (Kay Nietfeld/AP)

The 64-year-old appeared unsteady and was seen shaking at a ceremony in Berlin on Thursday.

Last week, her whole body shook as she stood outside in hot weather alongside Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mrs Merkel said afterwards that she was fine after drinking three glasses of water, which she “apparently needed”.