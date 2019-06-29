Early cloud made way for another scorching summer’s day for much of the UK.

The Met Office said a reading of 30.8C was taken in Charlwood, Surrey, on Saturday morning – making it the hottest day recorded so far in 2019.

With the mercury tipped to rise as high as 34C, beaches and swimming pools became busy with those looking for a way to cool down.

By mid-morning beaches around the UK were already packed (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The chance to paddle in the sea was a welcome relief for many (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Others opted to take to the calmer waters of an outdoor swimming pool (Jacob King/PA)

The slide at the Chipping Norton lido was a big draw in Oxfordshire … (Jacob King/PA)

… with swimmers taking the plunge to cool down (Jacob King/PA)

Pedalo power created a breeze on the Serpentine boating lake in Hyde Park, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

For those off the water, sunscreen an a cool patch of grass was a help (Jonathan Brady/PA)

For those stuck inland – including the thousands at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset – shade was at a premium as queues grew at free water stations.

A music fan at Glastonbury had plenty of umbrellas on hand to shelter when the sun got too much (Yui Mok/PA)

Sunscreen was liberally applied (Yui Mok/PA)

And one festival goers resorted to wearing a bag of ice as a hat (Yui Mok/PA)

Queues at a water refill station at Glastonbury after single-use plastic bottles were banned from the festival site (Yui Mok/PA)

The queues grew longer as the heat increased (Aaron Chown/PA)

You couldn’t have too many umbrellas when shade was at a premium (Yui Mok/PA)

People carry water dispensers on their backs (Yui Mok/PA)

And every patch of shade was made full use of (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ice cream was in great demand (Yui Mok/PA)

Spectators shelter from the sun during day seven of the Nature Valley tennis international in Eastbourne (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Fashionable hats were keeping the sun off at the Betfair Exchange Northumberland Plate Day at Newcastle Racecourse (Clint Hughes/PA)

The beach at Southend was also popular (Nick Ansell/PA)

People took part in a beach netball tournament at Boscombe in Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)