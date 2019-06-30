Boris Johnson insisted he is prepared to borrow to finance “great objectives”, as Tory rival Jeremy Hunt claimed he would deliver Brexit sooner.

Foreign Secretary Mr Hunt also suggested he would be prepared to pursue “with a heavy heart” a no-deal Brexit despite the risks to business and said some of his spending pledges would be delayed as a result, although he would push on with a cut to corporation tax.

Mr Hunt sought to maintain a tough sounding approach to Brexit, while repeating that he believes he can secure a deal, while leadership frontrunner Mr Johnson sought to explain his own spending vision.

Mr Johnson pledged to use “headroom” to allow him to invest in multiple projects at the same time as cutting taxes if he succeeds Theresa May, stressing he is “prepared to borrow” but “keep fiscal responsibility”.

Conservative party leadership contender Jeremy Hunt (Ian Forsyth/PA)

On proroguing Parliament to push through Brexit, Mr Johnson said he did not want to do it nor expected to – but kept the option on the table.

He also claimed his words have been “totally taken out of context” when it came to reports he said “f*** business” when asked about business concerns last year.

He cited the same defence when questioned about previous remarks in which he referred to black people with “watermelon smiles”, to which he replied “in a wholly satirical way”, and women in burkas who “look like letterboxes”.