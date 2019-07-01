The Wimbledon debut of a 19-year-old British teenager brought up on a council estate is “thoroughly deserved”, the head of the All England Club has said.

Wild card Paul Jubb, who was raised by his grandmother in Hull, is due to play his first Wimbledon match against Portugal’s Joao Sousa on Tuesday.

Jubb, ranked 579, drew attention in May by becoming the first British winner of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s singles title in the United States.

Had he been American the win would have earned him a wild card into the US Open and he was given entry into Wimbledon’s main draw.

Beyond happy to play my first @Wimbledon and be given this amazing opportunity. Thx to @the_LTA for all the support and everyone else on this journey with me. As a young lad growing up in Hull it was a big dream to get to SW19. #BackTheBrits #GamecockGRIT — Paul Jubb (@PaulJubb3) June 19, 2019

All England Club chief executive Richard Lewis said: “It’s a great story isn’t it?

“Great credit to him as an individual, fantastic what he’s done, it was great to be able to give him a wild card, I think it was thoroughly deserved what he achieved.

“It will be fascinating to see how he plays.

“It’s a big stage but every sign is he’s got a great temperament and he certainly deserves this opportunity.”

Writing on Twitter after getting his wild card entry for Wimbledon, Jubb said he was “beyond happy” to be appearing.

“As a young lad growing up in Hull it was a big dream to get to SW19,” he said.

But Jubb will be unable to collect the guaranteed £45,000 in Wimbledon prize money, because he plans to stay amateur and complete his final year at the University of South Carolina.

He is one of six British men competing in the men’s singles competition this year.

British number one Kyle Edmund will be appearing on Centre Court on Monday as he takes on Spain’s Jaume Munar.

Also appearing in the men’s draw are Dan Evans, James Ward, Jay Clarke and Cameron Norrie.