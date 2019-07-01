A prominent Anglican convert, John Henry Newman, who later became a Catholic cardinal and was hailed by the Vatican for improving relations between religions, will be made a saint in October.

Pope Francis on Monday decreed that his canonisation ceremony be held on October 13.

The Holy See did not say where the ceremony would be held, but it was widely expected to take place at the Vatican.

Newman renounced an illustrious career at Oxford University to convert to Catholicism in 1845.

Pope Benedict XVI beatified him, the last formal step before sainthood, while visiting Britain in 2010.

Anglicans split from Rome in 1534 when King Henry VIII was denied a marriage annulment.

In February, Francis approved a miracle needed for Newman’s sainthood.