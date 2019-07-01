The father of a man who died after a party at entertainer Michael Barrymore’s home 18 years ago has appealed for anyone who knows anything about the incident to come forward.

Terry Lubbock, 74, said anyone with information would never be able to live peacefully.

Mr Lubbock, whose 31-year-old son Stuart was found in a swimming pool at Barrymore’s then home in Roydon, Essex, in March 2001, said he would never stop fighting for justice.

Stuart Lubbock (Essex Police/PA)

He appealed for information as Essex Police said 67-year-old Barrymore had dropped a compensation claim made after he was arrested as part of an investigation.

“Someone knows something about what happened to Stuart,” said Mr Lubbock, who lives in Harlow, Essex. “I beg them to contact the police.

“If you know something you’ll have it on your conscience all your life. You’ll never live in peace. It will haunt you all your days. If you know anything, please tell the police.

“I’ll never stop fighting for justice for Stuart. It’s what keeps me alive.”

Mr Lubbock said he was delighted that Barrymore had ended the compensation claim.

Terry Lubbock (Steve Parsons/PA)

Barrymore had sued Essex Police and claimed a wrongful arrest had cost him around £2.5 million in lost earnings, but Court of Appeal judges last year concluded he would be entitled to only “nominal” damages.

An Essex Police spokeswoman said on Monday that Barrymore’s claim had been discontinued by agreement, and the force had not made any payment.

Neither Barrymore nor a lawyer who represented him was available for comment.

The TV star was arrested in 2007 but never charged with any offence. He said the arrest had attracted widespread publicity and had a “devastating” effect on his career.

Detail of his claim had been outlined at court hearings. He had valued his claim more than £2.4 million.

But Essex Police argued that he was entitled to only a “nominal” payout, and appeal judges ruled in favour of the force.

Essex Police had admitted the arrest was unlawful as the arresting officer did not have reasonable grounds to suspect Barrymore was guilty of any offence.