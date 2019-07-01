The Duchess of Sussex will not be receiving immediate parenting advice from friend Serena Williams, the tennis superstar has said.

Williams, 37, said she would wait until Meghan’s baby boy Archie was three months old before offering “words of wisdom”.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Williams said she was “in a good place” ahead of her first appearance at this year’s Wimbledon tournament.

Serena Williams is back at Wimbledon (Steven Peston/PA)

Williams, who gave birth to daughter Olympia in 2017, was asked if she had offered advice to Meghan since Archie was born in May.

She said: “I never pass on words of wisdom, because I feel like everyone when they have a kid, especially when you’ve just had a baby, it’s so difficult to just be.

The 23-time grand slam champion added: “It’s just like get through the first three months and then four months and then we can talk.”

Discussing how becoming a mother had changed her, Williams said: “Becoming a mom has changed my perspective on a lot of things.

“It also has changed me in terms of, I want to leave a legacy, I want to be this positive person for my daughter.”

Williams said she wanted to incorporate what she learnt from her parents in Olympia’s upbringing.

She said: “I had a really good environment growing up and loved having sisters around, I can’t provide that for Olympia just right now. Yet.”

Asked about how her sporting legacy and image would change how women were perceived, including on social media, Williams said: “For me it’s really important to believe in yourself.”

She added: “And its hard, I can’t imagine growing up nowadays, in this time, but I have to imagine because I have a daughter that’s going to grow up in this time so I kind of need to put myself in this situation and what do I want out of that?

“So that’s how it kind of starts and then for me I do have a voice that I can use and how do I use that in a positive way?”

Williams will face off against Italy’s Giulia Gatto-Monticone on Centre Court on Tuesday.